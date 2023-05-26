Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

