Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 10.2 %

XBIO stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 302.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

