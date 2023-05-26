Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 10.2 %
XBIO stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.76.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 302.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
