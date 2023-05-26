Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Up 331.1% in May

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,900 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the April 30th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

