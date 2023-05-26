Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 848,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XJNGF shares. HSBC downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

