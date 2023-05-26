XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.80. The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 5,261,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,343,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 148.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.84.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

