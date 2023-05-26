Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Up 0%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 1,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.