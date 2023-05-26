Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of YKLTY opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

