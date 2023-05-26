Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 6,832.0% in May

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 6,832.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.5 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
