Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 6,832.0% in May

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 6,832.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.5 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.