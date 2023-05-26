Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $19.34 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yara International ASA Company Profile

YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.