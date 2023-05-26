YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

YASKY opened at $85.73 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile



YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.



