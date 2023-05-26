Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Stories

