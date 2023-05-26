YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Update

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

YIT Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS YITYY opened at C$1.20 on Friday. YIT Oyj has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62.

YIT Oyj Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. YIT Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YIT Oyj Company Profile

Separately, DNB Markets cut YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

