Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

