Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yotta Acquisition by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yotta Acquisition by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YOTA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Yotta Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.