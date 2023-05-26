Yvonne Tran Sells 7,960 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

