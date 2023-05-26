Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Z Price Performance

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.04. Z has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Get Z alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.