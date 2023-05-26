Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 184,715 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

