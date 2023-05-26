Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 766.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

