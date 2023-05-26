Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 129,897 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,984,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.