Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Up 74.5% in May

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentek

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zentek by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 494,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek Price Performance

Zentek stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Zentek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.