Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 1.1 %

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.4344 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

