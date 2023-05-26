Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 82,179 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the average volume of 37,494 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.