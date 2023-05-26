Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,471,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,072,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,241 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

