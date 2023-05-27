118,300 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $9,578,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $6,385,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.09 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

