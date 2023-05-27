1,310 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

