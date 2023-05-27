1,351 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

