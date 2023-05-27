1,501 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

