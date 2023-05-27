1,907 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $17.71 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.