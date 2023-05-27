2,111 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.2 %

CBRL stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.