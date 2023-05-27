25,246 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.