25,246 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.43.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
