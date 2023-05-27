271 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VAC opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

