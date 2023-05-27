285,100 Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 285,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $725.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

