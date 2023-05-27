285,100 Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 285,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Enerflex Stock Down 0.2 %
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.
Enerflex Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.