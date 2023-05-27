2,949 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Okta by 23.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.