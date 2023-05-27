3,190 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

