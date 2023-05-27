3,776 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

