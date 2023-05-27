4,162 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $11,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 200,008 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 144,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

IEP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.74%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.