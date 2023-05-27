5,050 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

