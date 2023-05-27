5,093 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $774.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

