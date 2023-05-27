540 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

