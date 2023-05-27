5,472 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $44.83 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,279 shares of company stock worth $16,985,778 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

