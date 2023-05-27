557 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $67.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

