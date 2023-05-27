6,083 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $138,755.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

