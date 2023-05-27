652 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $979,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

