6,701 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean Stock Down 1.4 %

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

