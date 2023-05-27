7,205 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

