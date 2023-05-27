721 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

