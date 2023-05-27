72,911 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

