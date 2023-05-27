79,604 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

