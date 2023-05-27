85,442 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

