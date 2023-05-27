Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

