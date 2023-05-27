Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.